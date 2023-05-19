PM receives leaders of Japan-Vietnam friendship associations
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives representatives of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Association of Hiroshima prefecture on May 19. (Photo: VNA)Hiroshima (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 19 received leaders of the Hiroshima - Vietnam Peace and Friendship Association, the Hiroshima - Vietnam Association, and the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Association of Hiroshima prefecture as part of his three-day trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and working visit to Japan.
PM Chinh hoped that the associations will continue making contributions to promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in general and with Hiroshima in particular so that the relationships will become more stable, effective, and fruitful in the future.
The associations should call on enterprises from Hiroshima prefecture to invest and step up business operations in Vietnam, he said.
They were also urged to promote people-to-people exchanges and cultural connections between Vietnam and Japan, and support Vietnamese expatriates in the south-central region of Japan so that they can promote their important role in connecting the two countries.
Akagi Tatsuo, Vice President of the Hiroshima - Vietnam Peace and Friendship Association, held that Vietnam is Japan's closest partner in Asia.
He affirmed that the friendship associations will actively implement activities following the PM’s orientations and recommendations, thus making more contributions to the Vietnam - Japan relations./.