Politics 15th National Assembly’s 5th session to open next week The 15th National Assembly (NA) will open its fifth sitting on May 22 following a preparatory session the same day, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics Cuban delegation visits Quang Binh province Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Party Committee of the central province of Quang Binh Vu Dai Thang on May 19 received a delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo.

Politics Indian Navy ships visit central Da Nang city Two Indian Navy ships, guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura, docked at Tien Sa port on May 19, starting a courtesy visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Politics WTO Director-General’s visit reflects significant attention to Vietnam’s development: official The visit to Vietnam by Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from May 17-19 has reflected the significant attention of the WTO and its leader to the development of Vietnam since the beginning of its membership in early 2007, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has said.