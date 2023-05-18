Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in aerospace supporting industry
A conference was held on May 16 at the Kobe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) headquarters in Japan to seek measures to promote Vietnam - Japan cooperation in manufacturing components and products of the aerospace industry.
Tokyo (VNA) –
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA) Nguyen Hoang highlighted advantages of the two countries in economic cooperation, including the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership, Vietnam’s strong workforce and various bilateral and multilateral economic agreements, and Japan’s rich experience in the aerospace industry.
He said that the conference was part of activities to specify Vietnam’s industrialisation programme within the Vietnam-Japan cooperation framework, especially in supporting industries and high-technology, aiming to connect businesses in the supporting industry of Hanoi and Vietnam and their partners in Kobe and Japan in these fields.
Jon Liljia, Boeing’s Supply Chain Business Development Manager, expressed his hope to directly work with Vietnamese manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Ishida Takayuki, a representative from Onaga Japan Company, underlined the potential of Vietnam’s aviation component market amid rising travelling demands both inside the country and in the region.
Onaga Chairman Onaga Masaru affirmed that the company will continue to work closely with Vietnamese businesses in the supporting industry to manufacture high-technology components such as aircraft spare parts.
In order to remove obstacles facing Japanese investors, members of the HANSIBA has formed a supporting unit. The unit is tasked to coordinate with Japanese firms in processing administrative procedures such as requesting for investment, construction and import licences, and supporting them in recruiting and human resources training following Japanese standards.
Hoang held that the Vietnamese supporting industry community has recorded positive development with the manufacturing of products joining the production chains in Japan and the world, along with aerospace components, renewable energy products and smart products serving the marine economy./.