Business Vietnam to play a greater role in global commodity exchanges The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) is to play an increasingly important role in global trade with changes in the Southeast Asia economy's supply and demand impacting the listed prices of commodities on global exchanges, said trade experts at a workshop held in Hanoi on May 17.

Business VinFast to expand into Southeast Asia electric mobility market At the Future Mobility Asian 2023 summit and exhibition taking place from May 17-19 in Bangkok, Vietnam's automaker VinFast on May 17 revealed its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia electric mobility market with its full range of electric vehicles (EVs), planning to introduce its first four right-hand drive models.

Business Strategic investors’ engagement helps promote Vietnam’s tourism growth The investment of domestic and foreign investors in tourism infrastructure, especially resort real estates, poor rural areas have been turned into enchanted destinations for tourists, making Vietnam more attractive to investors.

Business FDI sector posts over 14 billion USD in four-month trade surplus Despite an overall export decline due to the shortage of orders, foreign direct invested (FDI) businesses still posted more than 14 billion USD in trade surplus in the first four months, further affirming their role as the main growth driver of the economy.