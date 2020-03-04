PM receives US-ASEAN Business Council delegation
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) led by its President and CEO Alex Feldman.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
PM Phuc said he was delighted to know that the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recently removed Vietnam from the list of destinations with risk of COVID-19 outbreak spread.
He affirmed that Vietnam has strived to take effective measures in the fight against the epidemic, thereby reaping positive results.
Feldman, for his part, said he is accompanied by representatives from tens of US-ABC member enterprises who want to explore cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.
Expressing his hope that the ASEAN-US Summit will be held soon, Feldman said the US business community believed that the Vietnamese government will succeed in containing the outbreak.
The US-ABC also plans to launch a support programme for Vietnam’s businesswomen this year, he said.
On the occasion, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink conveyed a letter of President Donald Trump to the PM explaining the postponement of the ASEAN-US Summit over COVID-19 fears.
He affirmed that the US highly valued Vietnam’s efforts in dealing with issues related to bilateral ties, especially trade.
Speaking highly of Vietnam’s efforts to well control the epidemic, the ambassador noted that US enterprises feel secure when being present in Vietnam during the visit.
PM Phuc said Vietnam is working to build a plan to achieve a harmonious and balanced trade with the US.
As for several specific contents, Vietnam will work closely with the US to devise suitable measures meeting both sides’ interests, he said, adding that Vietnam pledges to offer all possible support to US companies to successfully do business in the country.
Under the witness of PM Phuc, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and US-ABC President Feldman exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing industry and trade cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US-ABC.
The MoU outlines a number of priority goals, including boosting cooperation in trade promotion, economical and effective use of energy, industry and chemicals, goods consumption in domestic markets, sharing of information for the development of e-commerce and digital economy, protection of consumers and popularisation of laws./.
