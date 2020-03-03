Vietnam hopes to intensify ties with US: NA Vice Chairman
National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien (C) at the reception (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hopes to push up its comprehensive partnership with the US for the long-term benefits of the two peoples, National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said on March 3.
Receiving Alexander Feldman, President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, in Hanoi, Hien also said the two sides should further accelerate the implementation of measures aimed at intensifying the bilateral relations, especially in economy – trade, defence – security, science and technology, education and training, health care, environment, and humanitarian activities.
Hien expressed his hope that the council will continue closely cooperating with and serve as an important bridge in bringing US businesses to Vietnam, thus helping strengthen the bilateral relations.
He further affirmed that the Vietnamese NA supports, creates a favourable legal corridor and stands ready to facilitate foreign firms in investing and doing business in Vietnam, adding the country will continue perfecting its legal system to be suitable to international common practices and the commitments in international treaties to which Vietnam is a signatory.
For his part, Feldman spoke highly of the Vietnamese NA’s role in creating the legal corridor, adding that he hopes the country will continue the reform of its administrative procedures.
The official, now on a working visit to Vietnam, also congratulated the host government on its successes in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic which create a safe environment for production and business operation./.
