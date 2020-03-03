Politics Minister: Gov’t requests immediate implementation of growth promotion measures The Government has directed ministries, agencies, businesses, localities and people to keep up with efforts to fulfil both goals of containing COVID-19 outbreak and socio-economic development, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Politics Speech by Party General Secretary-President at ceremony marking Party’s 90th founding anniversary The following is the full text of the speech delivered by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong at the ceremony held in Hanoi on February 3 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3,1930 - February 3, 2020).

Politics Congratulations to Bulgaria on Liberation Day Top leaders of Vietnam extended congratulations to their Bulgarian counterparts on the country’s 142nd Liberation Day (March 3, 1878-2020).

ASEAN Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.