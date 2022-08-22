PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 22 requested the development of a self-reliant and modern defence industry on the back of three key factors, namely sci-tech capacity, human resources and institution building.

At the Central Military Commission’s conference in Hanoi on the implementation of the 13th Politburo’s Resolution No.08-NQ/TW dated January 26, 2022, on promoting the development of defence industry till 2030 and following years, Chinh asked participants to fully grasp the contents and significance of the Resolution, as well as relevant tasks to reach high consensus with the entire Party, armed forces and people.

The PM ordered continuing to rearrange key defence industry establishments toward establishing modern and effective defence industry complexes, build special policies and mechanisms to draw hi-quality human resources, funding and si-tech for the field.

He called for attention to developing the defence industry in the national industrial development strategy, and reinforcing collaboration among ministries, agencies and localities and international cooperation in the field.

It is a must to continue raising awareness of Party members and officials about tasks and goals in the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.08 while building a roadmap to ensure scientific and effective implementation, he said.

Leaders of ministries, agencies and localities were urged to seriously follow Resolution No.08, thus contributing to national construction and defence in new period.

Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang suggested ministries and agencies promptly concretise the Resolution’s contents into action plans, projects and roadmap.

He also stressed the need to perfect institutions and legal corridor to realise the Resolution and meet the targets set./.