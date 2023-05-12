Business Banking industry takes on economic challenges Economic difficulties are on the shoulders of the banking industry as it has to stabilise the macro-economy, control inflation, and support economic growth and businesses, experts have said.

Business Vietnam, Cuba see ample room for trade-investment cooperation There is lots of room available for Vietnam and Cuba to step up commerce and investment cooperation, especially in farming and food processing, heard a forum promoting trade between the two countries held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.

Business HCM City, Cuba partner in agricultural development Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba have vowed to enhance agricultural cooperation, especially in sharing experience in hi-tech agricultural production and farm produce processing.

Business Apple to open first online store in Vietnam on May 18 Apple announced on May 12 that it will open its first online store in Vietnam on May 18 in a bid to boost operations in emerging markets.