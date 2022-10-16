Business Standard Chartered raises Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7.5% Standard Chartered Bank has raised its Vietnam GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 7.5% from the previous 6.7% and for 2023 to 7.2% from 7.0% to reflect robust Q3 growth of 13.7% year-on-year. The last quarter 2022 growth is anticipated at 4.0%.

Business Customs authority urges use of rail transport for farm produce export The General Department of Vietnam Customs has asked relevant parties to boost the exportation of agricultural products by rail, especially across the northern border, in response to overloaded land transport and soaring costs.

Business Hanoi-HCM City ranks 4th busiest domestic air routes in 2022 The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route has ranked fourth among the busiest domestic air routes in the world in 2022, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.