PM urges stepping up int’l tourism re-opening
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to further step up international tourism re-opening in association with safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic in the new situation.
An art performance at opening of the Visit Vietnam Year Quang Nam 2022 (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to further step up international tourism re-opening in association with safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic in the new situation.
The Government leader gave a keynote speech at the opening of the Visit Vietnam Year Quang Nam 2022 themed “Quang Nam- A Green Tourism Destination”, held in Hoi An on March 26.
The PM said the Visit Vietnam Year is a significant event in Vietnam’s reopening of tourism with a series of activities planned for 2022.
“Vietnam’s tourism sector will focus on positive pandemic resilience, safety and effectiveness, fast recovery and development as a key topic of 2022. The tourism industry will resume its growth on the bases of peace, sustainability, digital transformation and connections,” he said.
It will consistently follow the direction of sustainable value that has been built for decades, portraying an image of safety, hospitality and endless charm, he added.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the socio-economic structure and human practices, but it also speeds up a chance for making Vietnam a top choice and an attractive destination among international travellers.
Historically, Quang Nam – a focal point of culture, economy, heritage and landscapes – has been chosen as a starting point of the country’s tourism economic recovery plan in 2022 when Vietnam officially opens its doors for international visitors from March 15,” he added.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)PM Chính said COVID-19 has disrupted the growth of tourism, but smart endeavours and efforts have been made by the tourism industry and people with digital applications and platforms.
He also said the pandemic was a chance for businesses to restructure and upgrade human resources, infrastructure and refresh tourism products to attract more tourists.
The PM also suggested that resuming tourism will require a synchronised arrangement among agencies and localities, while ‘safe’ and healthy conditions play a top priority in planning tourism in the post-COVID-19 period.
Quang Nam – a destination of ‘green’ and heritage sites in central Việt Nam – would help the country’s tourism sector recover by hosting top events of the year, creating a positive influence on other destinations nationwide in 2022.
He also beleived that Vietnam will soon regain its growth by boosting tourism on conservation and cultural heritage values.
“It is necessary to build an international brand for Vietnam’s tourism on the characteristics of friendliness, hospitality, rich culture and history of people and land. ‘Green’ tourism must develop in ‘safe’ and peaceful conditions with environmental protection and exchange among people and tourists,” he said.
“Travel agencies and accommodation owners must keep an eye on ‘safe’ regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control while hosting visitors. They also need investment in digital transformation, human resources and smart ecological systems to link tourists, businesses and state agencies,” he said.
“Provinces and cities should build a chain of tourism destinations promoting value and unique attractions in luring international tourists. The country’s tourism needs to promote communication with the global travel market via different channels.”
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Le Tri Thanh said Quang Nam will do its best in promoting its potential with two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites – My Son Sanctuary and the world Biosphere Reserve Cham Islands.
Thanh said the province will be a front-runner in the post-COVID-19 recovery tourism plan in promoting other destinations nationwide in 2022.
Also at the opening ceremony, PM Chinh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Viet Cuong, signed a green balloon, sending a message of green tourism development, environmental protection and safeguarding the green planet./.