Vietnam may be able to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in September. (Photo: VNA)

The scientists and relevant units promised to make efforts to speed up the work as fast as possible, while seriously observing professional and scientific procedures and regulations.They expressed their support of the Government’s view on ensuring fair access to all vaccines, and affirmed the efficacy of all the licensed vaccines in Vietnam.PM Chinh stressed that all relevant ministries and agencies must do their best to facilitate the process of vaccine research and technology transfer, particularly in terms of administrative procedures.The PM also ordered close coordination between relevant sides under the coordination and management of the health ministry, and called for concerted efforts to fulfill the target of having home-grown vaccines./.