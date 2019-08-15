Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President of the Government Inspection Authority of Laos Bounthong Chitmany (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to partner with Laos across various areas, including in inspection.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 15 for Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and President of the Government Inspection Authority Bounthong Chitmany, PM Phuc expressed his belief that the Lao official’s visit will help bolster the friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.



He congratulated the Lao people on their achievements made under the sound leadership of the LPRP, which he said, was partly attributable to the important role of the Inspection Commission.



The host said Vietnam is determined to carry out agreements reached by the two Politburos, including stepping up key transportation projects.



He also agreed to work closely with the Lao side to hold party congresses at all levels.



Chitmany, for his part, said his visit aims to realise agreements reached between the two inspection commissions and government inspectorates.



He said the Lao government always strives to clear barriers and attract Vietnamese investment into the country, adding that Vietnam’s projects have contributed to Lao socio-economic development.



The guest said Laos is holding party congresses at all levels and wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in the work.-VNA