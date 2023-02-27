Business Vietnamese banking brands climb in value Vietnamese banking brands are riding high with a growth of 31.3% in brand value in 2023, according to Brand Finance Banking 500 Report.

Business Vietnam eyes 1 billion USD from seaculture product exports by 2025 Vietnam expects to rake in between 800,000 to 1 billion USD worth of seaculture product exports by 2025, according to a development project of the sector towards 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Business Visa renews partnership with HCM City’s Department of Transport Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport to transform urban mobility across the city.

Business Vietnam targets coconut product exports of 1 billion USD Exports of coconut products were worth 900 million USD last year and are expected to top 1 billion USD this year, according to the Vietnam Coconut Association.