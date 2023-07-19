Business Vietnam Airlines to host World Safety and Operations Conference The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Business Vinfast to hold EV factory groundbreaking ceremony in US VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.

Business Law needed to ensure banks can repossess collateral on bad debts It is necessary to create a synchronous and breakthrough legal framework to deal with bad debts in order to achieve more positive results as the work is facing many challenges, according to experts.

Business National petroleum-gas reserve infrastructure planning approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 signed a decision approving the infrastructure planning for national petroleum and gas reserves for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.