Videos Overseas Vietnamese shines at int’l floral competition Serbian - Vietnamese designer Cao Thi Huyen, also known as Rose Cao, made history by becoming the first Overseas Vietnamese to win a major prize at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show 2023 in London.

Society Deputies emphasise need to prevent false information on goods, services National Assembly (NA) deputies stressed the need to supplement the responsibilities of relevant agencies in preventing and eliminating false information on products to protect consumers, as the legislature put the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (amended) on table during its ongoing fifth plenary session on May 26.

Society State leader extends greetings on Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary in HCM City State President Vo Van Thuong offered greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, while visiting Hue Nghiem and Minh Dao pagodas in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26.

Society Actions taken to ensure sustainable employment The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is carrying out measures to create sustainable employment, as many businesses are forced to cut the number of their employees, although the labour market is showing signs of recovery in the second quarter of this year.