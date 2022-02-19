Speaking at the gathering, Party chief Trong said, the country has gone through the year of 2021 with many important events. They include the very successful organization of the 13th National Congress of the Party, the organization of the first three sessions of the XV National Assembly, and great efforts in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the fight against corruption and negativity, Trong emphasized that the negative phenomena have been reduced, but there are still some shortcomings and serious cases, which must continue to be prosecuted.

The Party leader attributed the achievements in 2021 to endless efforts of the entire Party, people, army, and the whole political system, including the valuable and enthusiastic contributions from former senior leaders of the Party and State.

On the occasion of the New Year of the Tiger in 2022, Trong wished the former leaders of the Party and State and their families health, happiness, and prosperity, and continue to make valuable contributions to the country./.

