Illustrative image (Photo: Shopee Vietnam)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The food delivery app Now will be officially rebranded as ShopeeFood, starting from August 18.



The rebranding is part of a long-term strategy to create a robust and integrated ecosystem with Shopee and ShopeePay to bring more benefits to users, merchant partners and driver partners.



Dang Hoang Minh, founder & CEO, Foody Vietnam, said: “As one of the first food delivery platforms in Vietnam, we remain focused on building a sustainable ecosystem. The rebrand from Now to ShopeeFood will create a robust integrated ecosystem with Shopee and ShopeePay which will bring benefits to our users, merchant partners and driver partners. We will continue to look for ways to improve our platform and services to better serve the needs of our stakeholders.”



Through an integrated ecosystem, ShopeeFood merchants will be able to leverage Shopee's extensive user base and regular campaigns.



Driver partners meanwhile will enjoy many programmes to stabilise their incomes.



ShopeeFood said they will continue to offer a wide variety of food, drinks and daily necessities from its diverse range of merchant partners, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and more.



On the rebranding occasion, ShopeeFood offers many incentives to users of the service. From 18 August 18 to 31, promotion packages such as Deal 0Đ, voucher for 50 percent off, and freeship applied to all cities will be offered.



For cities applying social distancing and restricting food delivery services, ShopeeFood applies a voucher discount of 50 percent and freeship for grocery online shopping service from August 19 to the end of August 29.



ShopeeFood will also launch the "9.9 ShopeeFood Super Party" campaign from September 1 to 9.



ShopeeFood has hundreds of attractive gifts when customers participate in interactive games on the application or fanpage. When users choose to pay online with ShopeePay mobile wallet, they will also enjoy additional special offers from ShopeePay.



To experience the latest interface of ShopeeFood application, customers are encouraged to update to the latest version of the application from 0:00 on August 18./.