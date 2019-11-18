Pork supply is expected to be enough form domestic consumption but prices will increase during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. (Photo laodong.com.vn)



Hanoi (VNA/VNA) - Although pork is plentiful right now, the demand is expected to rise at the end of the year, then rocket by as much as 25 percent when the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday is coming near.

To meet the increase, Nguyen Xuan Duong, acting director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Department of Livestock Production, said there must be close cooperation between the agriculture and trade and industry sectors.

He said the average price of pork is still stable, around 65,000-66,000 VND per kilo in the north and about 60,000-61,000 VND in the south.



However, there has been a price increase recently to 75,000 VND per kilo, which is due to mistakes in circulation and miscommunication, not lack of supply, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



Duong also said the domestic market has not ran out of pork because many localities such as Bac Giang and Hung Yen provinces still have large supply of pigs.



Together with dealing with the African swine flu, the domestic agriculture sector has encourage the production of poultry, cattle and seafood so the total food supply does not fall short.



According to the MARD's Department of Animal Health, the African swine fever virus has so far spread to more than 7,700 communes of nearly 650 districts in all 63 provinces and cities of Vietnam.



More than five million pigs have been culled in a bid to stop the outbreak spreading.



Nguyen Van Long, deputy director of the Department of Animal Health, said pig producers should use biosecurity and control measures to gain success in increasing number of pigs./.







