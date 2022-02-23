According to the General Statistics Office, in the first month of 2022, domestic firms exported 390.3 million worth of handbags and umbrellas and over 1.93 billion USD worth of footwear products.

The Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association said that local firms have received enough orders for the whole second quarter of 2022, which is a good condition for them to speed up production and regain growth pace after a long period of stagnation caused by COVID-19.

The association said that the reason making Vietnam attractive to big players in footwear and sportswear industry is the good system of factories and competitive labour cost. Moreover, consumers in the US tend to like “made-in-Vietnam” products./.

