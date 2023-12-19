Preserving and developing Hanoi toy figurines
Tò he (also known as toy figurines) are a type of folk toy for Vietnamese children. Making to he is part of the folk culture of the countryside in Vietnam, especially in the north.
This Mid-Autumn Festival lantern procession figurine set from Artist Dang Van Hau is based on the techniques of making powdered animals from Dong Xuan, Pho Khach, and Phu Xuyen and from the process of researching national culture. (Photo: VNA)
Each to he work in particular, and dough animals in general, bear the style and imprint of the people who created them. (Photo: VNA)
To he, with funny shapes and bursting with colour, always attract the attention of children. (Photo: VNA)
Today’s to he come in a variety of shapes and styles, from animals to cartoon and movie characters. (Photo: VNA)
In addition to selling existing models, artisans also directly mould to he according to customer requests. (Photo: VNA)