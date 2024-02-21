President approves disbursement extension for infrastructure project in central provinces
President Vo Van Thuong on February 20 signed a decision approving the extension of the disbursement deadline of a project on basic infrastructure for comprehensive development of four central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri, using loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Under the decision, Agreement No.3634-VIE and Agreement No.3635-VIE (COL) related to the project will be amended on the basis of the Government’s request to extend the implementation time to September 30, 2025.
The ADB had committed to providing loans of 52 million USD (Agreement No.3634-VIE) and 97 million USD (Agreement No.3635-VIE (COL) for the project.
The extension of the disbursement deadline allows management agencies to continue to use the ADB's concessional loans, promoting socio-economic development in the target localities./.