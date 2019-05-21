A giant poster of President Ho Chí Minh currently on display at the Trang Tien – Dinh Tien Hoang intersection created by painter Trần Từ Thành is one of the most popular posters of Uncle Ho.

The poster was the result of a project launched in 1975.

It features President Ho Chi Minh and a young girl, with the dove as a symbol of peace on the background.

The poster was completed in 1976, a year after the country’s reunification. The poster was awarded second prize at the first National Fine Arts Exhibition. Thanh, who is former vice rector of the Hà Nội University of Applied Fine Arts then added the slogan “Independence, Unification, Peace, and Happiness” before printing and publishing the poster across the country.

With its significance, many painting collectors worldwide have asked to buy the original copy from Thanh. However, no one has succeeded. Thanh has been determined to present the precious piece to the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

For the past 40 years, the painting at the crossroads of Trang Tien and DinhTien Hoang streets has carried on its mission to spread the value of respect for peace, becoming part of many Hanoian generations’ memories of the city. As for painter Tran Tu Thanh, the painting is a priceless memorial to signify his career./.