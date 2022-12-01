Politics CPV delegation visits Singapore to enhance cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, is paying a working visit to Singapore from November 27 to December 2.

Politics Remains of Cambodian soldiers handed over to Cambodia The Government’s specialised committee, the Defence Ministry and authorities of the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc on December 1 handed over the remains of 49 soldiers of Cambodia’s united armed forces for national salvation to a delegation of the Defence Ministry and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

Politics Laos' National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 held a get-together in celebration of the 47th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2022).

Politics Hai Phong hopes for closer ties with Mexico Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong Tran Luu Quang met with a visiting high-ranking delegation of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) led by General Secretary Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez on December 1.