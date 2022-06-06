President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the contributions of the public security force of communes in safeguarding national security and protecting people's lives while attending an art programme held on June 5 night to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country.

The President said they have overcome difficulties, sacrificed their individual and family's happiness to devote themselves wholeheartedly to their jobs and ready to take on any tasks at any time.



The 63 heads of public security in communes honoured this time are the most outstanding representing 48,000 officers and soldiers of the communal public security force nationwide, President Phuc said.

A performance at the art programme held to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country. (Photo: VNA)

He suggested the force continue to promote the glorious heroic tradition, strive to successfully complete all assigned tasks, attach great importance to party building work, and promote the building of a truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern people's public security force. They were also urged to innovate the mode of operation to meet the demand in the new situation.



At the programme, participants enjoyed special performance items honouring the outstanding achievements and meaningful deeds of the communal public security force./.