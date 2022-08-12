Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 12 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for 21 prisoners, including two foreigners.



The decision was made in line with the 2013 Constitution and following proposals by the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and Chairman of the Presidential Office.



Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, manifesting the fine tradition of the nation in strictly handling those who violate the law while offering clemency and humanitarian treatment to prisoners who reform and wish to return to society as useful citizens.



The consideration of granting amnesty to foreigners on the basis of fairness and transparency has also helped the international community better understand the policies of the Vietnamese Party and State./.