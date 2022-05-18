Politics NA leader meets Greek President in Hanoi National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with visiting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Hanoi on May 18, during which the Vietnamese top legislator expressed his delight at the growing friendship and all-round partnership between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 18.

Politics Lao media highlight Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Major newspapers of Laos such as Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, Vientiane M,ay and Vientiane Times have frontpaged news and photos on Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s activities during his Laos trip, as well as articles spotlighting the visit’s significance to the Vietnam-Laos ties.