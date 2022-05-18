Prime Minister meets Vietnamese in San Francisco
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Vietnamese in San Francisco. (Photo: VNA)San Francisco (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has lauded overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in general and those in the US in particular for their contributions to the homeland as well as the Vietnam-US ties.
At a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in San Francisco on May 17 (local time) as part of his trip to the US, Chinh noted that OVs have engaged in 376 projects in the form of foreign direct investment (FDI) with total registered capital amounting to 1.72 billion USD.
Remittances to Vietnam exceed 10 billion USD each year, hitting 12.5 billion USD last year, he said, stressing that the capital has played a role in the country’s socio-economic development.
The leader reiterated that the Party and the State have always regarded OVs as an integral part and an impulse for national development, which has been reflected in the institutionalisation of resolutions, directives and conclusions on OVs issues in legal regulations.
The PM asked Vietnamese abroad to preserve and promote the Vietnamese culture and make more contributions to the homeland, and urged representative diplomatic agencies to pay more attention to their material and spiritual life.
Chinh also commended OVs for their contributions during the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic at home.
He used the occasion to brief the expats on orientations, targets, solutions and achievements of Vietnam after 35 years of Doi moi (reform), as well as the country’s external relations, including the Vietnam-US ties and the ASEAN-US relations.
Expats expressed their delight at the socio-economic achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time, especially in the COVID-19 fight, post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and international integration.
They raised proposals on streamlining investment procedures to make it easier for them to contribute to the nation.
In this regard, the PM assigned relevant agencies to acquire the opinions and take appropriate solutions.
This is the third meeting between the PM and Vietnamese in the US during his week-long trip.
Later the same day, PM Chinh and his entourage left San Francisco for Hanoi, concluding his trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit and make visits to the US and the United Nations./.