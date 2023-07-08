Politics Vietnam attends NAM ministerial meeting in Baku A Vietnamese delegation led by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 5-6, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Politics Vietnam, Egypt aim to raise two-way trade to 1 billion USD Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama in Hanoi on July 7, during which the guest affirmed to do her utmost to create a breakthrough for the two countries' ties in order to raise bilateral trade to 1 billion USD as set by the nations' leaders.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics India an important partner, trusted friend: Official President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga received a delegation from the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF) led by its deputy head Mohanty Bijay in Hanoi on July 7.