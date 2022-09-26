Business Number of air passengers down 14% in September The number of air passengers in September reached 4.2 million, down 14% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnamese pomelo has large potential for export Vietnamese pomelo has large potential for entering deanding markets including the US, the EU and Japan, according to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.

Sci-Tech EVN contributes to realising national digital transformation goals Electricity Vietnam (EVN) plans to nominate three of its self-developed automated products as “Make in Vietnam” ones as part of its efforts to contribute to the Government’s national digital transformation programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030.