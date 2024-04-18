PM Chinh, other officials of the Party, State, ministries, sectors, central agencies and localities, along with people from nationwide attended the event.

The participants expressed deep gratitude to the ancestors, who founded the nation, paving the way for the construction and development of a beautiful, prosperous, and civilized Vietnam nowadays.

The incense offering ceremony was the most important among the activities of the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the Culture and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2024, held from April 9 to 18 at the historical relic site and other localities in Phu Tho province.

To honour the great contributions of Hung Kings, a complex of temples dedicated to them was built on Nghia Linh Mountain, and the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 18 this year, serves as the national commemorative anniversary for the kings.

The worship of the Hung Kings, closely related to the Vietnamese people’s tradition of ancestor worship, was recognized as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2012.

Following that, the delegation offered incense at the Tomb of the Hung Kings, and then laid wreaths at the bas-relief, which depicts President Ho Chi Minh talking to soldiers of the Tien Phong (Pioneer) Brigade, at the Gieng Temple Intersection./.

VNA