Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a visit to the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) on January 20, during which he praised the efforts, activeness and creativity of the association at all levels in protecting the legitimate rights of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims as well as caring and supporting them.



In order to speed up the settlement of consequences of chemicals left by the war and improve the living conditions for AO victims, the PM suggested that the association continue showing strong performance in implementing the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Directive 43 on the strengthening of the Party leadership over settling chemicals’ consequences and the national action programme in the field.



The association should actively implement the resolution released at its fourth National Congress, while coordinating with media agencies to raise public awareness of dioxin disaster in Vietnam and call for the society’s support to the struggle to claim justice for AO victims, he said.



He asked the association to continue reforming its operational methods, with focus on improving capacity to its officials, while giving consultations and criticism against policies regarding AO victims.



Along with caring for AO victims, the association should work harder to encourage the whole society to join hands in easing dioxin pains for victims, including giving a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) festival to them.



So far, more than 2.6 trillion VND (112.68 million USD), including 370 billion VND raised in 2020, has been given to AO victims and their family to ease their difficulties.



Particularly, activities to gain justice for AO victims have been implemented in various forms, attracting domestic and international attention.





PM Phuc presents 500 million VND to the centre for nursing and providing vocational training for AO victims (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, the PM presented 50 charity houses to AO victims and 500 million VND to the centre for nursing and providing vocational training for AO victims./.