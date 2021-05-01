Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told the Finance Ministry to reform the mindset on policy building in the direction of mobilizing resources from all sources and using all resources in an effective and economical manner.

Speaking at a working session with the ministry on April 29, the PM said policies must help with liberalizing every production capacity, better tapping potential and advantages towards creating a strong driving force for national development in both short, medium and long term.

He instructed the financial sector to focus on revising and perfecting institutions, mechanisms and policies so as to remove obstacles and difficulties for sectors, localities, enterprises and citizens, as well as to promote the role of State finance and budget in serving national development.

In particular, PM Chinh required the ministry to eliminate red-tape and the mechanism of asking-giving with a view to increasing financial self-reliance in agencies, establishments and localities, while ensuring fairness, harmonious interests among all sides and upholding individual responsibility. He also demanded tightening State financial and budgetary discipline and order along with promoting decentralization.

The Finance Ministry should quickly revise and perfect taxation policy to facilitate investment, business and production activities while ensuring national interest, he said.

Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc reported that the ministry is tasked with 40 legal projects in 2021, including building one law, 15 decrees and eight decisions. As of the end of April, the ministry had submitted to the Government nine projects. Many new legal documents built by the ministry focus on removing bottlenecks in the economy, thus stimulating production and business, and helping ease difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, he said.

Phoc added that the ministry is working on a project on reforming the classification of the State budget towards the goal of ensuring the key role of the central budget along with the proactivity of local budgets./.