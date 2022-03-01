Business VinFast, LeasePlan ink deal on car rental services in Europe Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Business Ministry asks for intensifying market supervision amid COVID-19, Ukraine conflict The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and its provincial/municipal chapters to strengthen market supervision and monitoring in the face of COVID-19 and armed conflict in Ukraine.

Business Another increase seen in fuel prices Petrol prices continued to rise in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on March 1, marking the fifth consecutive increase since December 25, 2021 with a total amount of around 4,000 VND.