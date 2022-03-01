Prime Minister talks business facilitation with Adidas CEO
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted on March 1 to discuss measures for promoting the German sportwear firm’s operations in Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the phone talks with CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted on March 1 (Photo: VNA)
Congratulating the group on its good performance in 2021 despites numerous pandemic-caused challenges, PM Chinh described Adidas' sustained operations in Vietnam as a demonstration of the resolve, efforts, and effectiveness of the close and fruitful cooperation between Vietnamese Government agencies and localities and foreign enterprises and investors in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”.
He expressed his belief that Adidas will reap even greater successes and continue expanding its production and business activities in the country, including creating conditions for Vietnamese firms to further engage in its global supply chain.
The leader also called on the group to keep upholding its social responsibility and ensuring welfare and good working conditions for local workers.
Noting the Vietnamese Government’s priority given to green growth and greenhouse gas emission reduction, Chinh spoke highly of Adidas’s commitment to sustainable business, environmental protection, and efficient energy use.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and officials of Vietnam at the phone talks on March 1 (Photo: VNA)The PM also voiced his hope that Adidas will continue helping bolster Vietnam’s economic, trade, and investment ties with Germany and the EU, adding he will instruct relevant agencies to study and deal with the group's proposals related to its operations in the country.
For his part, Rorsted thanked the PM and Government agencies of Vietnam for creating optimal conditions for enterprises, including Adidas, to operate. He appreciated their assistance for his firm to successfully cope with the pandemic-caused difficulties to resume production activities.
He said he is impressed with Vietnam’s success in rolling out COVID-19 vaccination for its people, including workers, which is helpful to guaranteeing safety for production and business activities.
Adidas highly values the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to sustainable development, green growth, and greenhouse gas emission reduction. It views the country as a manufacturing base of leading importance and a destination for German and EU investors, according to Rorsted.
In the time ahead, the CEO added, the group will keep making efforts to capitalise on development opportunities in Vietnam./.