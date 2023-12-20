Politics Vietnamese college contributes to personnel training in Laos, Cambodia Thai Nguyen College in the northern province of the same name has been presented with the Friendship Order of Laos, and Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Tepidin in recognition of its contributions to human resources development of the two neighbouring countries.

Politics HCM City, Seoul people-elected agencies boost cooperation Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien had a meeting with Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seoul Metropolitan Council Kim Hyeon-ki in Ho Chi Minh City on December 20.

Politics Cuban researcher calls 2023 a successful year for Vietnam’s diplomacy The year 2023 is a particularly successful year of Vietnam’s diplomacy in elevating the country’s relations with important partners in the international arena, said a senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research (CIPI).

Politics 10th theoretical workshop of Vietnamese, Lao parties wraps up The two-day 10th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) concluded in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh on December 20.