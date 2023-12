Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 20 asked the Hanoi-based National Defence Academy to play a more active role in studying and reviewing defence policies and building defence theory while visiting the academy on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 34th anniversary of the All People Defence Festival (December 22).The leader lauded the academy for its role in offering strategic advice to the Party and State regarding national defence and security, and army building, as well as in socio-economic and cultural development.He emphasised high requirements in national construction and defence in the present regional and world situation, and urged the academy to enhance research and training quality in order to create a breakthrough in human resources development for the armed forces.