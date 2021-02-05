Society UNDP campaign helps build flood-resilient houses in central Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dan Tri newspaper, and the Vietnam Fund for Promoting Education on February 5 officially launched a crowdfunding campaign entitled “Safe Houses Save Lives” with the aim of building 100 new storm- and flood-resilient houses for poor and near-poor families in the coastal province of Quang Binh.

Society CAAV proposes extending closure of Van Don Airport to curb COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport extend the closure of Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh to better curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Mass mobilisation head receives religious dignitaries Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, received delegations of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics on February 5.

Society Vietnam boosts solidarity activities with Cuba The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a conference in Hanoi on February 4 reviewing its 2020 work and outlining activities for 2021.