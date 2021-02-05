Prime Minister’s Tet gifts granted to outstanding OVs
A performance at the Homeland Spring programme 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, presented Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Tet gifts and greeting letters to 11 outstanding overseas Vietnamese within the framework of the “Homeland Spring” programme on February 5.
In his Lunar New Year greeting letter, the Government leader stressed that as the COVID-19 pandemic has been seriously affecting the whole world, Vietnam remains a safe destination for all Vietnamese people living and working abroad.
PM Phuc welcomed OVs returning home to welcome the Lunar New Year – the biggest traditional festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
He wished all of them a new year of good health, happiness and success.
Homeland Spring is an annual programme held for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) since 2008. This year, due to the pandemic, the programme featured only one show without the attendance of audiences on February 4 night./.