Prioritised orientations in ASEAN economic pillar in 2020 unveiled
Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.
(Photo: VNA)
The event, organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies, is among important events in the economic pillar during the year Vietnam holds the ASEAN Chairmanship.
In line with the year’s theme of “Cohesive and Responsive”, the three orientations call for bolstering intra-regional economic linkage and connectivity; promoting partnership for peace and sustainable development; and improving adaptability and operational efficiency of the ASEAN apparatus.
Based on the orientations, Vietnam has devised and gathered initiatives, priorities and cooperation plans to discuss and consult with other ASEAN countries at the SEOM 1/51.
The country has put forward 14 draft initiatives to ensure that in 2020, ASEAN will continue promoting the building of an economic community that plays a central role in regional and international cooperation frameworks./.
