Business President inspects preparations for investment promotion conference in HCM City President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on March 16 to discuss preparations for a conference to promote investment in the city's Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts, which is slated for early April.

Business Prospects for economic recovery this year look bright The rebound in consumption, strong export growth and public spending would be key factors in Vietnam’s economic recovery this year, analysts said.

Business Project aims for sustainable growth of macadamia industry Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a project to sustainably develop macadamia cultivation and processing in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which aims to turn macadamia into a strong export product.

Business Measures proposed for stabilising fuel market In the face of soaring fuel prices, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien proposed several measures for stabilising the market in the long run while fielding queries from full-time legislators on March 16.