Procedures should be simplified to facilitate circulation of goods: Minister
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien responded to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s questions on the settlement of congestion of agricultural products at northern border gates at an question-and-answer session on March 16.
Dien said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has discussed with the Chinese side on measures to speed up customs clearance procedures, initially by forming common green zones in border gates to make it easier for goods circulation.
Synchronous procedures on goods delivery and reception will be agreed between the two sides, he said, stressing the need for localities having border gates to support traders and owners of goods transport vehicles.
The minister pledged to provide regular information on the situation at the border gates for localities that are exporting goods to China, thus avoiding the pressure on border gates when China shuts down its border gates due to COVID-19.
Dien noted that efforts are being made to promote consumption on the domestic market and expand export markets.
However, he pointed out that the ineffective strategy on farm produce production and sale is the main reason behind the congestion.
He said the MoIT has advised the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to adjust the farming and breeding planning schemes, while working with the ministry in guiding agricultural firms on how to meet the demand of customers in foreign markets.
Dien added that last week, the MoIT submitted to the Prime Minister a project to step up export activities through official channels via border gates, along with an import-export strategy.
Stressing that the it is more difficult for Vietnamese products to enter the Chinese market as it requires higher standards, he underlined that Vietnam should further improve the quality and standards of agricultural products to adapt to the situation./.