Business Bamboo Airways allowed to launch direct flights to UK from May Bamboo Airways has received slots allocated at Heathrow Airport in London to fly six times a week from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City starting in May by the Airports Council of the UK, a representative of the carrier has announced.

Business Da Nang’s adjusted planning draws investors’ interest Eleven large corporations have registered to study investment in areas under Da Nang’s newly-adjusted planning just after the central city announced information on its adjusted planning by 2030 with vision until 2045 at a ceremony on March 29.

Business Southern provinces to expand industrial parks Provinces in the southern region plan to expand industrial parks (IPs) and continue improving the business climate to lure foreign investment following the containment of the third COVID-19 outbreak.

Business State budget revenue up slightly in Q1 The State budget revenue in the first quarter totalled 403.7 trillion VND (about 17.5 billion USD), equivalent to 30.1 percent of this year’s target and up 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on March 29.