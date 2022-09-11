Programme celebrating 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival
The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre is hosting a programme celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival from September 2, offering a recreational space for children.
An exhibition on sparkling Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns is underway, with a giant lantern being the centrepiece together with various traditional offerings such as star-shaped lanterns. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel aims to bring joy to children on the occasion of the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Children learn how to bake mooncakes and make lanterns, paper masks, and kites. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese traditional toys. (Photo: VNA)
Eye-catching lanterns on display. (Photo: VNA)