Programme celebrating 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival

The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre is hosting a programme celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival from September 2, offering a recreational space for children.
VNA

  • An exhibition on sparkling Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns is underway, with a giant lantern being the centrepiece together with various traditional offerings such as star-shaped lanterns. (Photo: VNA)

  • The exhibition at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel aims to bring joy to children on the occasion of the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)

  • Children learn how to bake mooncakes and make lanterns, paper masks, and kites. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese traditional toys. (Photo: VNA)

  • Eye-catching lanterns on display. (Photo: VNA)

