Vietnam has actively taken part in UN peacekeeping operations over the past years (Photo: Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN)
Hanoi (VNA) – An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.
The event, organised by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, was attended by military officials, members of level-2 field hospital No. 1 and No. 2, families of the peacekeepers, and the peacekeeping engineer team. It was also meant to give spiritual support ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year festival to staff of level-2 field hospital No. 2 in South Sudan.
Taking part in UN peacekeeping operations is a new task of the Vietnam People’s Army, demonstrating the country as a responsible member of the international community, enhancing its stature and prestige in the world, and helping to safeguard the nation soon, from afar, and by peaceful means.
Over the last five years, Vietnam’s peacekeeping force has attained impressive initial outcomes recognised by the international community.
Major General Nguyen Viet Luong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Military Medical University, recently returned from the UN mission in South Sudan. He said this country has an area that is three times larger than Vietnam’s and a population of about 13 million, most of whom have to rely on the UN’s aid for their daily life.
“Such a fact makes any of us further treasure an environment of peace we are living in,” he noted.
Captain Nguyen Thi Thu Ngan, who returned from level-2 field hospital No. 1 in Bentiu of South Sudan in late 2019, said despite insufficient infrastructure conditions, staff of the hospital made joint efforts to overcome difficulties. In more than one year, the hospital gave treatment to more than 2,200 patients, 10 times higher than the number other hospitals dealt with.
Aside from peacekeepers’ sharing and video calls with staff of level-2 field hospital No. 2 in South Sudan, the programme featured videos showing activities of Vietnam’s military medical officers at the UN mission./.