The programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” is launched in Hanoi on August 29. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Innovation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Japan Trade Promotion Agency (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 29 held a ceremony to announce the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) in Hanoi.

The programme is within the framework of the "ASEAN - Japan Co-Creation Fast Track Initiative" activity co-chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

At the ceremony, six large enterprises and corporations possessing challenges from Japan and Vietnam announced details of their 2023 challenges, including VinGroup, FPT Corporation, Corporation technology MoMo (Vietnam); Kokyu Corporation, Money Forward Corporation, and Fujikin Danang Research, Development and Production Centre (Japan).

According to a representative from NIC, the programme held in Vietnam for the first time aims to attract innovative and start-up businesses from Japan and Southeast Asia to solve urgent problems that major businesses and corporations are encountering. The partnership between the challenger and the solution-proposer helps with promoting knowledge exchange and increasing the effectiveness of the application of the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It is also a good opportunity for innovative businesses and startups to introduce products and solutions to potential large customers. In particular, excellent products and solutions will have an opportunity to be supported by challengers to develop and invest in the future, toward market expansion and participation in the global value chain.

Ishikawa Hiroshi, Executive Director of JETRO, and Special Advisor to the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, said that the programme is the fastest way for innovative businesses and startups to set up businesses, access support organisations and other Government resources./.