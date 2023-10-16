Hanoi's typical products are introduced at a promotion event in northern province of Yen Bai. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) will hold a programme to promote Hanoi’s investment, trade and tourism in the central province of Nghe An from October 27-29.



According to the HPA, the event will take place at Ho Tung Mau pedestrian street in Vinh city with about 50-60 booths introducing products and services of businesses from Hanoi, Nghe An and other localities.



There will be a space dedicating to Hanoi’s tourism and a trade promotion conference between Hanoi and Nghe An with the participation of about 200 delegates from the two localities and businesses.



Nguyen Anh Duong, HPA director said that the conference offers an opportunity for Hanoi and Nghe An to introduce their investment and business environment and connect their businesses.



The promotion programme is expected to be a place to connect producers, suppliers and buyers from Hanoi, Nghe An and other localities nationwide, which helps meet people's consumption needs, stabilise prices, and effectively implement the campaign "Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods", Duong said.



Earlier, from September 28 to October 2, 2023, HPA also organised a similar programme to promote trade, investment and tourism cooperation ties between Hanoi and the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai./.

VNA