Project helps LGBT teens in service access
Hundreds of activities have been held under a project to help LGBT children and teens access educational, health care and social services, heard in recent meeting held by the Can Tho city Union of Friendship Organisations.
At the meeting to review the project (Photo: VNA)
The project was funded by the Norwegian Organisation for Sexual and Gender Diversity through Save the Children International (SCI) in Vietnam, with a total funding of 9 million VND (394,045 USD).
As of March 31, 2022, the project has drawn the participation of more than 12,500 people and accessed 5,000 young people in the LGBT community.
Activities held within the project aim to empower LGBT children and teens by enhancing the capacity of LGBT groups, as well as professional social workers, State agencies and organisations that provide support for the groups.
The project integrated LGBT matters into the Government’s relevant policies and programmes to benefit street children and teens, including the GLBT ones, and their relatives and friends.
Under the project, a club of parents, families, and friends of lesbians and gays (PFLAG Can Tho) and other groups in support of the LGBT community have been established.
Speaking at the March 31 meeting, Nguyen Vu Trong Binh from SCI Vietnam said although the project has concluded, it is expected to promote new programmes and projects in the time ahead, and contributed to consolidating cooperation between State agencies, social organisations and businesses in protecting children’s rights in Vietnam./.