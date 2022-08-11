Project to develop natural disaster-resilient community
A project to develop a comprehensive model in building safe community against natural disasters in Vietnam, which is funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was launched during a conference in Hanoi on August 11.
The conference, jointly held by the American Red Cross Society, the US Red Cross Society, and others, aims to provide the project information to relevant stakeholders, and introduce the role of participating organisations in the project.
The project, implemented from October 2021 to September 2023 in 16 communes and wards in Ha Giang, Son La and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, aims to enhance the capacity of the communal authorities and community organisations in supporting the community in preventing and minimising impacts from natural disasters as well as responding to the disasters, while improving the capacity of provincial authorities to coordinate resources for disaster prevention and response.
School staff and teachers have also been provided with knowledge and skills on mainstreaming safe school initiatives.
The project, which has a total cost of 2.4 million USD, is expected to benefit 57,250 people indirectly and more than 9,800 others directly./.