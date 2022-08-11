Environment Storm Mulan heads toward northern coast Localities in northern Vietnam, particularly coastal ones, are being warned to brace for heavy rain triggered by tropical storm Mulan, the second storm entering the East Sea this year, which is heading towards the area from Quang Ninh province to Hai Phong city.

Environment Forest covers 42.02% of Vietnam’s total area by end of 2021 Vietnam had 14,745,201ha of forest area, of which 10,171,757 ha are natural forests and 4,573,444 ha are planted ones, including open canopy forests, as of December 1, 2021, according to a decision announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Plastic waste monitoring helps protect aquatic ecosystems in Cu Lao Cham The Management Board of the Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve in Hoi An city in central Quang Nam province is working hard on monitoring plastic waste in order to protect aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity in the area.