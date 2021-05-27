Business Binh Phuoc: IIP up nearly 17 percent in first five months The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the southern province of Binh Phuoc increased 16.7 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2021, according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Business Petrol prices remain unchanged in latest review The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance on March 27 announced the prices of petrol are kept unchanged from 15:00 on the day as compared to the latest adjustment.

Business PetroVietnam donates 30 billion VND to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 vaccine fund in a bid to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic as well as ensure social welfare and people’s wellbeing.

Business FDI disbursement up 6.7 percent Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam this year hit 7.15 billion USD as of May 20, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.