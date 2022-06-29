Environment USAID assists Vietnamese businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emission The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Enterprise Development Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, organised a training workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29, aiming to provide information relating to greenhouse gas reduction as well as offering solutions to businesses.

Environment Flash flood guidance system in Southeast Asia announced A conference to announce the Southeast Asia Flash Flood Guidance System (SeAFFGS) was held by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Hanoi on June 28.

Environment Forum seeks to translate net zero carbon pledge into action The Vietnam Circular Economy Forum 2022 took place on June 28 with a focus on how to translate the commitment on net zero emissions into action.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.