Business Infographic Expanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.

Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up in Jan-April Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, exports were worth 17.9 billion USD, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, while imports totalled 13.9 billion USD, down 2.3 percent.