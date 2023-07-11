Society "Repatriation flight" case: 54 defendants brought to trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened the first-instance trial of 54 defendants involved in the "repatriation flight" case with different charges.

Society Vietnamese students win medals at International Biology Olympiad All three Vietnamese students claimed medals, including one silver and two bronzes at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Famous YouTuber joins efforts to boost Vietnam’s tourism Young Vietnamese music producer Masew, who achieved a record-breaking one billion views on YouTube, has released a new video to promote the country’s tourism.

Society Ex-mayor of Hanoi prosecuted for inflating tree prices The Supreme People’s Procuracy on July 10 issued an indictment prosecuting Ex-Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties” for his wrongdoings in inflating the prices of green trees planted in the capital city.