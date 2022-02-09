Business Vietnam welcomes nearly 9,000 international tourists under pilot programme As of February 7, Vietnam welcomed 8,967 international tourists since a pilot programme was launched last November, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Business Export-import turnover up 83 percent during Tet holiday Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 3.05 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from January 29 – February 6, a hike of 83 percent compared to the same holiday last year.

Business NA Chairman attends groundbreaking of biodegradable resin factory in Hai Phong National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 9 attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a PBAT biodegradable resin factory project by An Phat Holdings JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business HCM City in need of 44,800-55,600 workers after Tet As Ho Chi Minh City applies flexible measures to adapt to the new normal and curb the spread of COVID-19, firms are rolling out recruitment plans after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with about 44,800-55,600 vacant positions to be filled.