Business Over 795.6 mln USD worth of Gov’t bonds raised in May The State Treasury raised over 18.39 trillion VND (795.6 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in May, up 510 percent from last month.

Business Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said on June 3.

Business Vietnam striving to boost export growth over remainder of 2020 Vietnam exported goods with an estimated value of 99.36 billion USD in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 1.7 percent. Export turnover of domestic businesses maintained double-digit growth, however, of 10.4 percent, reaching 33.3 billion USD.

Business Consumers change shopping habits amid COVID-19 pandemic Consumer habits have changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.