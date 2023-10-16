PV Power fulfils 69% of yearly revenue target
Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) said it has completed 69% of this year's profit before tax goal, with thermal power output expected to increase sharply in the coming months.
In the first nine months of this year, the company's total electricity output reached 11.12 billion kWh, approximately 71% of the annual plan. The revenue and profit before tax were estimated at over 22.2 trillion VND and 882 billion VND, respectively, completing 74% and 69% of the year's plan.
PV Power’s leaders said that the company had been strongly affected by adverse factors in the first nine months, including the misalignment between electricity demand and gas supply capacity, rising raw material prices, higher production costs, and the impact of El Nino which caused a decrease in the electricity output of hydroelectric plants.
PV Power offered solutions to these problems, such as preparing equipment plans to support power production activities, managing cost accounts, and increasing the maintenance of factories.
Therefore, its business results met fundamental goals and exceeded some targets.
The company also said that the periodic maintenance of the power plant is still being implemented on schedule. In mid-August, S1 Vung Ang thermal power plant officially returned to the national grid.
Currently, the company is also focusing on implementing Nhon Trach 3 and 4 power plant projects as well as researching renewable energy power projects.
According to Vietcombank Securities Company (VCBS), PV Power's thermal power output is expected to be mobilised at a high level as El Nino has returned and will last until the end of 2024.
Meanwhile, Hua Na Hydropower JSC, a subsidiary of PV Power, has just submitted a stock listing registration application to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE). PV Power currently holds 80.72% of its charter capital./.