Business RoK’s group eyes eco-friendly energy market in Vietnam The Republic of Korea’s Doosan Group said it is eyeing to expand eco-friendly energy investment in Vietnam as one of the future strategies that it is aiming at the potential clean energy market in the Southeast Asian country.

Business Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,755 VND/USD on June 26, down 23 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 23).

Business Infographic Tra fish industry: 20-year journey a miracle Vietnam’s tra fish productivity is currently the highest in the world, but the industry still needs to adopt certain measures to develop in a more sustainable manner.

Videos Average payments via banks reach 40 billion USD a day Cashless payments are developing rapidly in Vietnam, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, with transactions via banks averaging 40 billion USD per day, said the State Bank of Vietnam.