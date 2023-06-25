Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become national, regional tourism hub: Deputy PM
Deputy PM Le Minh Khai addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - With a 116km-long coastline and forest coverage rate of 68%, Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become a major tourist destination of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai at a conference in Hanoi on June 25 to announce the master plan of Quang Binh and promote investment in the central province.
Hailing the locality's efforts and achievements in socio-economic development, Deputy PM Khai underlined the significance of the master plan in shaping the development vision, scenarios, plans and spaces for the locality.
Quang Binh is a safe and unique destination along with a synchronous transport system of roads, airports and railways, he said.
It is home to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, which has been twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site, as well as a system of caves, including Son Doong - the largest cave in the world, along with various beautiful beaches, hot streams and world-class golf courses, making it an ideal place for resort tourism, Deputy PM Khai underlined.
He held that in order to successfully realise its set targets, especially amid difficulties and complicated domestic and world situations, Quang Binh should focus on turning tourism into its spearhead economic sector, and rising to a tourism hub of the country and the region.
Along with defining an extensive and in-depth vision for tourism development, Quang Binh should improve locals' awareness of tourism and further improve tourism promotion, he said.
He advised the locality to develop more unique and typical tourism products and provide more professional tourism services, while encouraging all people to engage in developing local tourism.
Alongside, Quang Binh should continue to scrutinise its administrative system and enhance the quality of public servants, he said.
Deputy PM Khai called for businesses to continue studying investment opportunities in Quang Binh and promptly implement their investment projects according to the signed agreement.
The Government always gives optimal conditions to and accompanies with the administration and people of Quang Binh to speed up the growth process, he pledged./.