Quang Binh: Over 40 animals released in national park
Quang Binh (VNA) - The management board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Binh province in collaboration with the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre released wild animals back into nature on July 5.
The 42 animals released included four pig-tailed macaques, three yellow monkeys, two red-faced monkeys, 31 turtles and two pigmy lorises.
These animals had either been returned voluntarily by people, or rescued after police busted cases of animal trafficking. The animals were taken care of by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre until they were judged fit to return to nature./.
